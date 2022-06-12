Advertisement

Father of toddler who died from a gunshot wound in May wanted by Waco Police

Police say father delayed medical care after child was shot in order to hide marijuana
Jaylon Thornton faces charges of Injury to a Child by Omission due to reportedly delaying her being taken to the hospital that could’ve saved her life.(Waco Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla and KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jaylon Thornton, the father of 22-month-old Zillyana Thornton, is wanted in the girl’s shooting death on May 12, Waco Police announced Saturday.

Zillyana Thornton died after she apparently shot herself inside a home in the 3500 block of Alta Vista.

Jaylon Thornton is wanted on an arrest warrant charging injury to a child by omission because he delayed seeking medical attention for his wounded daughter by about six minutes after she was shot, Waco Police said.

Detectives said video evidence revealed Jaylon Thornton was going to take the victim to the hospital but exited the car to retrieve a backpack of marijuana and told a family member to leave with it. The family member left with the marijuana while Thornton waited for Zillyana’s mother to arrive.

According to police, before leaving for the hospital in the mother’s car, the father once again delayed medical aid by going back into the house to retrieve his house keys.

Medical records and a medical analysis showed Zillyana’s heart was beating for 33 minutes after she was shot, and the autopsy determined that her wounds were not immediately fatal, police said.

“If she had received medical aid earlier, she would have had a better chance for survival,” Waco Police said in a Facebook post.

Investigators had previously arrested Elias J. Espinosa, a relative of the victim, on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Detectives learned the gun used in the shooting death of Zillyana was Espinosa’s firearm. Espinoza was arrested on June 10 and charged with murder. Espinosa will be also be charged with child endangerment.

Following the death of Zillyana Thornton at a home in the 3500 block of Alta Vista, police arrested Elias J. Espinosa, a family member of the girl, on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence.(KWTX)

The initial investigation revealed Espinosa’s gun was on the couch when the shooting occurred.

Espinosa did not have this weapon stored in a holster nor did it have any other external safeties, and he physically removed himself from its immediate vicinity, failing to supervise the weapon, police said.

An investigation further revealed the gun was stolen in Corpus Christi, Texas, and additional charges are pending.

The case is still under investigation.

