Grand jury indicts Temple teen accused of sexually assaulting, fatally stabbing dog

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple teen has been indicted by a grand jury on charges he allegedly sexually assaulted and killed a canine at his home, according to court documents obtained by KWTX.

Gregory Moseley Lopez III, 18, has been charged with bestiality and is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

A Temple Police Department officer was dispatched on Feb. 16 to Temple High School to investigate a report that a student had viewed on another student’s phone in which the student is seen abusing a dog.

According to the affidavit, an officer spoke to Lopez who first denied that the allegations but later admitted to “cutting the dog with a knife and then sexually assaulting the dog.”

Lopez, the court document states, handed his phone over to the officer who watched a video that showed what Lopez had described to him. Lopez also stated the dog died the next day.

“Evidence from the phone showed that abuse and subsequent death of the dog took place in December 2021, his residence,” the affidavit states.

A search warrant was obtained by police and the Bell County Animal Control and investigators entered Lopez’s home to retrieve the dog whose corpse was consistent with that the suspect stated for the injuries and location.

A necropsy done by a local veterinarian concluded the abuse described was consistent with “the manner of death of the animal and would have resulted in serious bodily injury to the dog and caused the death of the animal.”

