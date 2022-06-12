Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Temple teen accused of sexually assaulting, fatally stabbing dog

Gregory Mosley Lopez III, 18
Gregory Mosley Lopez III, 18(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple teen has been indicted by a grand jury on charges he allegedly sexually assaulted and killed a canine at his home, according to court documents obtained by KWTX.

Gregory Moseley Lopez III, 18, has been charged with bestiality and is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

A Temple Police Department officer was dispatched on Feb. 16 to Temple High School to investigate a report that a student had viewed on another student’s phone in which the student is seen abusing a dog.

According to the affidavit, an officer spoke to Lopez who first denied that the allegations but later admitted to “cutting the dog with a knife and then sexually assaulting the dog.”

Lopez, the court document states, handed his phone over to the officer who watched a video that showed what Lopez had described to him. Lopez also stated the dog died the next day.

“Evidence from the phone showed that abuse and subsequent death of the dog took place in December 2021, his residence,” the affidavit states.

A search warrant was obtained by police and the Bell County Animal Control and investigators entered Lopez’s home to retrieve the dog whose corpse was consistent with that the suspect stated for the injuries and location.

A necropsy done by a local veterinarian concluded the abuse described was consistent with “the manner of death of the animal and would have resulted in serious bodily injury to the dog and caused the death of the animal.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County...
Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hanged himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says
File Graphic (KWTX)
Four people, including baby, killed in fiery, head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Central Texas
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove

Latest News

Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride...
Patriot Front leader among those arrested near Idaho Pride
Nolan B. Cooke, 24, of Savoy, Texas, was sentenced in the District of Columbia.
Texas man sentenced to one year, one day in prison for offenses committed during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
On June 12 at about 6:14 p.m., Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the intersection...
Fatal motorcycle accident in Fort Worth leaves 2 dead
Robert Jackson
5-year-old shot, killed after domestic altercation at gas station in Mississippi
Tyreque Duvall Williams,18
Temple teen indicted for aggravated assault of child behind Spare Time