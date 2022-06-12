More Dangerous Heat Today

We stay in the upper 80′s most of the night, with temperatures finally dipping to the upper 70′s to start your Sunday. After sunrise, the heat is on again!

A reminder that Heat Advisories stay in effect until 7pm Sunday, but there’s a chance they could be extended as the high heat will linger into the work week. Highs will be over 100° again Sunday afternoon, with the Heat Index around 105°. Highs may back off a couple of degrees to start your work week, but we’re still expected to stay in the triple-digits. No rain chances are in the forecast, but Wednesday is the only day where we could get below the triple-digit mark.

