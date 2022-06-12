Advertisement

Scammers pretending to be from U.S. Attorney’s Office asking for money

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office is alerting the public of imposter scams involving individuals claiming to represent the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Scammers may attempt to collect money in lieu of arrest for a variety of false charges during the calls.

“They may tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debt card or gift card and read the card number over the phone to satisfy the debt or by sending cash,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Scammers use many tactics to sound and appear credible like actual names of federal prosecutors and federal office addresses. 

They also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are calling from a government agency such as the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office will never ask someone to purchase a gift card or give out a credit card number to avoid arrest.

To report scam calls pretending to be from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, call the San Antonio FBI office at 210-225-6741.

