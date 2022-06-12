Semi truck lands in San Antonio hotel pool

San Antonio, Texas (CNN Newsource) - Three people were injured when a semi-truck crashed into a hotel swimming pool early Saturday morning in Texas.

San Antonio police believe the incident was triggered when the big rig collided with a small black sedan on a nearby access road.

The impact pushed both vehicles off the roadway, crashing into a telephone pole and then through a concrete wall at the Hallmark Hotel .

The front of the 18-wheeler landed ino the hotel’s empty swimming pool.

A pedestrian who was walking along a sidewalk was struck by both vehicles and is listen in critical condition.

Two people in the sedan were also injured and they are hospitalized in stable condition.

San Antonio Police conducted a D-W-I field test on the driver of the sedan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.