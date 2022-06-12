Temple teen indicted on sexual assaulting, fatally stabbing dog

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple teen has been indicted by a grand jury in charges of allegedly sexual assaulting and killing a canine at his home.

Gregory Moseley Lopez III, 18, has been charged with beastiality and is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

A Temple Police Department officer was dispatched on Feb. 16 to Temple High School to the report that a student had viewed on another student’s phone in which the student is seen abusing a dog.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, an officer spoke to Lopez who first denied that the allegations but later admitted to “cutting the dog with a knife and then sexually assaulting the dog.”

Lopez then gave the officer his phone to see the video in which the officer saw what Lopez had described to him. Lopez also stated the dog was deceased the next day.

“Evidence from the phone showed that abuse and subsequent death of the dog took place in December 2021, his residence,” as stated in the affidavit.

A search warrant was obtained for the officer along with Bell County Animal Control to enter Lopez’s home to retrieve the dog who’s corpse was consistent with that the suspect stated for the injuries and location.

A necropsy done by a local veterinarian concluded the abuse described was consistent with “the manner of death of the animal and woudl have resulted in serious bodily injury to the dog and caused the death of the animal.

