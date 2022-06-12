Two Central Texas natives launch foundation to help local students seeking higher education

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) -Two young men with deep roots in Central Texas hope to give back to the community they credit for their success.

Zach Kallus and Jace Kolar have known each other since kindergarten.

“We grew up in a mix of Hill County in Abbott and Hillsboro, but we also grew up with deep roots in West and Waco playing little league sports, and then we went to College Station for college so we feel like we are tied to all of these communities,” Kolar said.

Now at just 23 years old, the two of them are starting their professional careers, but they say if it weren’t for the support they received growing up in Central Texas, they wouldn’t be where they are today which sparked an idea.

“We were really appreciative of all of the people who poured into us over the years and we wanted to give back that same opportunity to kids,” Kolar said.

That’s why they officially launched K&K Enrichment Foundation at the start of this year. They are offering seven $1,000 scholarships to students, six of those coming straight from their pockets.

“What if she gets to go live her dream of being a songwriter, a musician, or Brendon finds the perfect opportunity to go be an entrepreneur because he was able to focus on his studies and opportunities instead of being bogged down in work and college?” Kolar said.

It’s the stories of dreams and ambitions of the scholarship recipients that continue to inspire these two young men to expand their foundation in the future.

“Have a solid foundation for the foundation, that’s why we are starting in Hill County, and then we will broaden the net from there,” Kallus said. “Gain support from the community, get a little more expertise on our side on how we are going to run it, and then broaden it out.”

They plan to broaden their support financially and find other ways to support students through mentorship.

“Build their network and introduce them to hospitals, schools, trades, especially back in Central Texas so they can go get an education, but more importantly bring that expertise and knowledge back to Central Texas,” Kolar said.

Although Kallus and Kolar are just 23 years old, they said there was no time to waste to help as many kids as possible at a time when it is needed.

“There is still good out there,” Kolar said. “We want these kids to know that they have had a tough run at high school between COVID, the job market, and inflation. We want them to know that there are people there that support them, that want them to succeed.”

Currently, scholarships are only being awarded in Hill County.

If you would like to learn more about applying or how to help K&K Enrichment Foundation expand scholarship and mentorship programs, follow them on social media or head to their website.

