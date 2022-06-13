1-year-old girl at center of Amber Alert found dead, mom killed, grandmother shot

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 1-year-old girl at the heart of an an Amber Alert in Newton County has died, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say 38-year-old Darian Bennett shot and killed his baby’s mother before kidnapping their 1-year-old daughter Saturday night in Covington. They say Bennett then shot and killed the baby and himself in a wooded area behind a church in Riverdale Sunday morning.

Riverdale police said they found Bennett’s car parked in front of First United Methodist Church at the corner of Riverdale Drive and Adams Drive but no one was inside.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots behind the building.

According to investigators both 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett and her father Darian were found shot to death near a gazebo in the woods.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office identified the mother who was shot and killed as 38-year-old Keashawn Washington. Police say the grandmother who was also shot but survived is 63-year-old Peggy Burns.

Nearby neighbors were shocked and devastated when they heard the tragic news.

“I would’ve never believed this would happen. This is a quiet neighborhood,” said Sylvia McLurkin.

“Just 48 Hours ago, she was sitting right there, baby in her hand, talking about the kids, chunk chunk she called her,” said another neighbor Frederick McLurkin. “I hear about him. When she tells me how rude he is. Nasty.”

Burns is still in the hospital, according to police.

“I had a gut feeling last night that this was the way this was going to end,” said Newton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jack Redlinger. “It’s a shot in the gut. We’ve been working all night long trying to locate him. We were hoping it would end differently. You know, all of us have children and we’re still reeling this morning from what happened.”

The mother’s two other children, ages 11 and 12 who were inside the home during the incident and called 911 were picked up by their uncle Saturday night.

