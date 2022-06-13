3 charged after sheriff’s deputies, Waco police disrupt meth trafficking conspiracy in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Abel Chavez, Allen Roberts, and Marvin Keith on drug trafficking charges after a months-long operation resulted in the seizure of nearly 40 pounds of methamphetamine, 26 ounces of marijuana, nearly $18,000 in suspected drug proceeds, a Glock pistol and an AR-15 style weapon.

The operation was conducted by members of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit, the sheriff’s office’s SWAT, and the Waco Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the estimated street value of the methamphetamine seized is in excess of half-a-million dollars. “Almost all of our crime is connected to drug trafficking,” said the sheriff during a news conference, “I’m just proud of our officers and the work they put together with other agencies.”

Chavez is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (penalty group 1) over 400 grams, a first-degree felony. Chavez’s bond was set at $50,000 and and he bonded out on June 9, 2022.

Roberts and Keith are both accused of distributing drugs in the Bellmead area. Both were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. The men are currently being held on $250,000 bonds each.

