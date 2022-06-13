Argument leads to shots fired, five hour standoff in Killeen

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - A man is in custody after a five hour standoff with police in Killeen, Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment unit in the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive in reference to shots fired reportedly after an argument between a male and female.

A Tactical Response Unit was called due to several failed attempts to get the man out of the complex.

At approximately 4:12 a.m., the suspect exited the apartment and was arrested.

The female that was inside the apartment was unharmed with no other injuries reported.

There is no further information at this time.

