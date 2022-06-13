Advertisement

Beat the heat: how to avoid the dangers of heat-related illnesses

Central Texas is experiencing a stretch of triple digits.
Central Texas is experiencing a stretch of triple digits.(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Central Texas is seeing triple digits and has heat advisories across the region.

The heat can be dangerous.

“The triple digits in Corsicana is ridiculous,” Tammy Pennington from Corsicana said. “It’s really hot. My baby girl is enjoying the splash pad to keep cool. Every once and a while, I will go get my hair wet.”

Pennington is in Waco for work, but she says it’s hot no matter where you go. She knows all about trying to stay cool in the summer heat because she works in construction.

“It’s crazy,” Pennington said. “I will be sweating real bad and taking breaks every 30 minutes because it’s so hot.”

Taking breaks and cooling off with some water like Pennington are great ways to beat the heat and be proactive against heat-related illnesses.

Heat-related illnesses fall under three different categories: dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Knowing the difference between the three and what signs to look out for can save a life.

Dr. Lauren Irvin, a primary care sports medicine physician with Baylor Scott & White, says it’s critical taking steps before you feel dehydrated like drinking water.

“It’s water and electrolytes because we lose both in our sweat, both are important to keep us running and going,” Dr. Irvin said. “It’s also wearing sunscreen. We lose more sweat when our skin is not protected.”

It’s important when you are outside to look for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“When you are feeling hot, if you stop sweating, if you start feeling a little dizzy,” Dr. Irvin said. “All of those are signs that you need to stop. Get in the shade if you can, inside is ideal, and hydrate as much as possible.”

If you are experiencing a heat stroke, you can also start to feel confused or tired. That’s when it’s time to call 911.

Heatstroke can cause brain damage, organ failure, and death.

While you wait for first responders, you can also place cool rags on your body.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
File Graphic (KWTX)
Four people, including baby, killed in fiery, head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Central Texas
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove
Waco police say the teens worked with Justin Angel Hernandez, 20, to use Facebook Messenger to...
Teens indicted on capital murder charges in killing of Waco man lured with fake social media profile

Latest News

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
More than $500K in methamphetamine seized in what is hailed as ‘biggest’ meth bust in McLennan Co. Sheriff’s Office’s history
Peirce Christyon Duffey, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree felony injury to a...
A USPS employee charged in aggravated sexual assault of child pleads guilty to lesser charges
File Graphic (KWTX)
Argument leads to shots fired, five hour standoff in Killeen
Waco high alum and current Las Vegas Raider Andrew Billings hosting a free football camp in Waco
NFL player from Waco returns home to hold youth sports camp