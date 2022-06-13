Advertisement

Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit,...
Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.(NCEL)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDEN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina decided to mix things up when he bought his most recent lottery ticket.

Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.

“I always say I’m going to win a million dollars,” Bryant told the NC Education Lottery. “I like to get a $30 ticket once in a blue moon.”

Bryant waited a few hours, then scratched the ticket with his wife. They saw the big win and started celebrating.

“I ran around the house screaming like a little girl,” Bryant laughed. “I thought I was hallucinating.”

Bryant, a chef, plans to pay off his wife’s car, move and prepare for his son’s athletic expenses for next school year.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
File Graphic (KWTX)
Four people, including baby, killed in fiery, head-on collision with 18-wheeler in Central Texas
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove
Waco police say the teens worked with Justin Angel Hernandez, 20, to use Facebook Messenger to...
Teens indicted on capital murder charges in killing of Waco man lured with fake social media profile

Latest News

FILE - This image released by Disney/Pixar shows character Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris...
Showings of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear” banned in United Arab Emirates
A preview for Disney-Pixar's "Lightyear," due in theaters June 17. (Pixar via CNN Newsource)
Preview for Disney-Pixar's 'Lightyear'
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street enters a bear market as the S&P 500 dives 3.9%
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
South Korea says North completed prep for new nuclear test