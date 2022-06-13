Customs officers in Texas bust woman allegedly smuggling bundles of narcotics in rectal cavity

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry over the past week seized “substantial” amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, including the seizure of a two bundles of narcotics hidden in a woman’s rectal cavity.

On June 6, 2022, CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted a vehicle with two occupants attempting to smuggle fentanyl.

“The smuggling threat remains consistent and CBP officers continue to identify and stop significant drug loads on a daily basis,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Every drug load that is stopped represents a substantial financial setback for the smuggling organizations who are attempting to introduce these dangerous items into our community.”

A 28-year-old male and 34-year-old female, both U.S. citizens, were allegedly transporting a total of .44 pounds of fentanyl when stopped by officers for a primary inspection of the vehicle driven.

The female admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue pills from her rectal cavity, CBP said.

The next day, June 7, 2022, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 36.4 pounds of cocaine from an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen.

CBP officers located multiple bundles hidden within the vehicle following a non-intrusive inspection.

About one hour later, a 53-year-old female Mexican citizen detained after CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 21.12 pounds of methamphetamine, 12.72 pounds of fentanyl and 2.33 pounds of heroin concealed within the vehicle.

On June 8, 2022, the third day of the drug bust, 14.41 pounds of fentanyl was intercepted from a 28-year-old U.S. female citizen.

CBP officers located multiple bundles hidden throughout the vehicle she was driving following a non-intrusive inspection and CBP canine alert.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations or local authorities for prosecution.

