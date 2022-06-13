Advertisement

Early season heat continues!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
The normal high temperature this time of year is around 92-94°, but unfortunately we are continuing to deal with well above normal temperatures for this time of year. For Tuesday we will see partly cloudy, hot, and windy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with south winds running 20-30 mph. Wednesday will pretty much be a repeat story, but more triple digit heat is likely as we end out the workweek and head into the Father’s Day Weekend.

We may see the high pressure shift far enough north by Friday and Saturday that it could all a few showers develop in our area, but as of now the rain chances are only around 20%. Overall the big story over the next 7-10 days is the extreme heat!

