Fatal motorcycle accident in Fort Worth leaves 2 dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police said Sunday evening that two people died after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

On June 12 at about 6:14 p.m., Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street after receiving reports of a major accident involving a possible fatality.

Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded to the scene.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a motorcycle and passenger vehicle had collided. The two occupants of the motorcycle were ejected and then hit by a second vehicle.

The two occupants of the motorcycle were pronounced deceased.

The initial passenger vehicle fled the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene to talk with officers.

There are no suspects in custody, and police are investigating.

