FDA approves first systemic treatment for Alopecia, disorder that causes hair loss

Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith well-known public advocate for Alopecia
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - The FDA on Monday announced the first full-body treatment used to combat Alopecia Areata, a disorder that often results in patchy baldness.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Olumiant (baricitinib) oral tablets to treat adult patients with severe Alopecia Areata.

This is the first time a treatment has been approved to target the entire body rather than a specific location.

“Access to safe and effective treatment options is crucial for the significant number of Americans affected by severe alopecia.” said Kendall Marcus, M.D. director of the Division of Dermatology and Dentistry in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Today’s approval will help fulfill a significant unmet need for patients with severe Alopecia Areata.”

Alopecia affects more than 300,000 people in the U.S. every year.

Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith is a well-known advocate battling this disorder.

A joke about her appearance at the Academy Awards lead to an altercation between Comedian Chris Rock and the actress’ husband, actor Will Smith.

