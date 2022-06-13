Former USPS employee charged in aggravated sexual assault of child pleads guilty to lesser charges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former U.S. Postal Service employee indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges in exchange for a state recommendation that he be placed on deferred probation.

Peirce Christyon Duffey, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree felony injury to a child after prosecutors reduced the first-degree felony indictment, which carries the possibility of a life prison term, and recommended that Duffey be placed on deferred adjudication probation.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court will determine Duffey’s sentence in about two months after reviewing a background report compiled by probation officers.

Duffey, who is identified in county records as a five-year post office employee, was arrested in September 2020 after a 13-year-old family member reported Duffey sexually assaulted her.

The girl reported that Duffey entered her room in the middle of the night, disrobed her and sexually assaulted her. The girl wrote a note to her mother the following morning reporting what Duffey had done to her, according to court records.

Prosecutor Tara Avants said she agreed to reduce the charges against Duffey because the family did not want him to be forced to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. If the judge approves the plea bargain and places Duffey on deferred probation, Duffey will be required to undergo sex offender treatment as a condition of the plea agreement, Avants said.

“We resolved this case in accordance with the victim’s wishes and hope this just resolution brings closure to this chapter of her life,” Avants said.

Duffey’s attorney, Justin Reed, said he and Duffey are “super happy with the results.”

“All the parties worked together to get an agreement we could live with,” Reed said.

In deferred adjudication probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if defendants complete the terms and conditions of probation.

Defendants who violate those terms are subject to the maximum range of punishment, which in second-degree felony cases is 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.