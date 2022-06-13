High pressure moves away (briefly) and temperatures may drop a bit!

After setting and tying a record high on Saturday and Sunday respectively, high pressure is starting to slowly move away to the east. The core of the heat by mid-week will be centered over the Deep South and the Mid-Atlantic so our temperatures may drop below 100° for a day or two. High pressure will be centered over East Texas and Louisiana so today’s high temperatures will range from about 97° to as high as 103°. Heat index values won’t be nearly as hot as they were this weekend but it’ll still feel like around 105° late this afternoon. We’re expecting sun-splashed skies today so do whatever you can to beat the heat!

As high pressure moves eastward tomorrow, we’ll see a few more clouds overhead and temperatures will partially drop. High temperatures Tuesday near 100° will drop to around 98° Wednesday as partly-to-mostly cloudy skies return. Partly cloudy skies will hang around through the upcoming holiday weekend but there’s no rain in the forecast until maybe Friday. High pressure is going to slowly ease back into Central Texas Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Although high pressure will be close enough to bring us back into the triple-digits as early as Thursday, high pressure will be just to our north. Easterly flow on the south side of the high will open the door for a few isolated showers. Rain chances are near 20% Friday and Saturday (with Saturday being the most likely day for isolated rain) before dropping to 10% Sunday. Unless something major changes, most likely won’t see rain and totals should be generally less than a tenth of an inch.

