Houston-area boy, 7, killed while in bed during drive-by shooting

HOUSTON (KWTX) - A boy, 7, was fatally shot while he was laying in his bed in east Harris County late Sunday night, according to KHOU, the CBS affiliate in Houston.

The deadly shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 13800 block of McNair street when someone fired a gun into a trailer home from a vehicle.

Investigators told KHOU there were three brothers and their mother in the house at the time of the shooting. Only the 7-year-old boy was fatally shot.

“This is the daily toll of gun violence. Gun violence in the US can’t be viewed as a solitary issue. Let’s not accept daily gun violence as our norm,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is a tweet, “Our hearts go out to all those grieving in the wake of these shootings. We can and we must do more to stop gun violence.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.