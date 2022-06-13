Advertisement

Summer campers moved after armed man fatally shot at North Texas fieldhouse

Police are investigating after an armed man went into the Duncanville Fieldhouse looking for a...
Police are investigating after an armed man went into the Duncanville Fieldhouse looking for a woman.(CBS DFW Chopper 11 (for CBS Affiliates Only))
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police are investigating after an armed man went into the Duncanville Fieldhouse looking for a woman, according to Duncanville Mayor, Barry L. Gordon.

Police were called and ultimately the suspect was fatally shot. Law enforcement officials haven’t said whether it was self-inflicted or if an officer shot him.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene showing a black car surrounded by yellow, crime scene tape. The driver’s side door was open, but it was unclear whether or not someone was still inside. The trunk of the car was also open.

The indoor arena shared via social media that none of the more than 150 inside children inside were hurt.

They also said summer campers were moved to the Duncanville Recreation Center. Parents should go to the Rec Center, 201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, TX 75116, not the Fieldhouse to pick up their children.

The indoor arena offers summer camp and after school programs, which are currently underway.

