Temple teen indicted for aggravated assault of child behind Spare Time

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple teen has been indicted for an alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child by a grand jury.

Tyreque Duvall Williams,18, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and is being with a $100,000 at the Bell County Jail.

An officer responded to a call on Nov. 22, 2021 from the victim’s mother who reported the assault to the officer.

She reported that she dropped off her daughter at Spare Time in Temple on Nov. 11, 2021 when she checked the victim’s location on her iPhone to see that her daughter was not in the place but behind the building to a Temple Police officer.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the woman drove to the location where she saw her daughter with a man behind the building where her daughter ran to her car and proceeded to get inside. The victim then told her mother she was in a sexual act with Williams behind the building.

The victim was then interviewed on Dec. 8 where she told of the act on that day and other instances with Williams. The minor was also interviewed Jan. 10 where she identified the suspect and reported what happened.

A witness who is also a minor reported to police of Williams telling her of the sexual act that the victim did to him.

An interview with Williams was done where he admitted to being 18 and the victim to being a minor. He also admitted to texting the victim about the act and “as well as other sexual messages talking about having intercourse in the future.”

