Texas man arrested after boy, 8, shot during road rage incident

Frankie Lee Haigood
Frankie Lee Haigood(Amarillo Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Frankie Lee Haigood, 58, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an eight-year-old boy was shot during a road rage incident.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

Police officers drove up on what appeared to be an accident right as it occurred, officials said.

As officers exited their patrol unit, the driver of a pickup got out and said that his son had been shot by the driver of the other truck and they had chased him down and forced him off the road.

As officers were talking to witnesses at the scene, they determined a road rage incident is what had sparked the shooting.

The child was transported to an area hospital for his injuries and was in serious condition Friday night.

The suspect driver, later identified as Haigood, was also taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the conflict.  

After being treated at the hospital for his injuries, Haigood was booked at the Potter County Jail.

