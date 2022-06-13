Advertisement

Texas man sentenced to one year and one day in prison for offenses committed during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Defendant made physical contact with law enforcement officers
Nolan B. Cooke, 24, of Savoy, Texas, was sentenced in the District of Columbia.
Nolan B. Cooke, 24, of Savoy, Texas, was sentenced in the District of Columbia.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (KWTX) - A Texas man was sentenced June 10 to one year and one day in prison on a felony charge stemming from his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

According to court documents, Cooke joined the front lines of the riot on Jan. 6 and helped lead the charge breaking through the police line where he wore a camera around his neck and recorded videos during the day.

While on the restricted grounds, Cooke was part of a crowd of individuals shoving their way through a group of U.S. Capitol Police officers, who were providing security to the Capitol on the east side of the building.

While in the crowd, he yelled statements such as, “There’s a storm coming,” “We’re coming through,” and “Nothing’s holding us back.”

Cooke ultimately climbed the steps to the Capitol and encountered more officers guarding the entrance. He made physical contact with one or more of these officers as he tried to push through the crowd.

When he reached the door of the Capitol building, he banged on a window with a flagpole displaying the American flag. He encouraged others to “Break the glass.” Although the government has no evidence that Cooke entered the building, he committed or attempted to commit an act to obstruct, impede or interfere with one or more law enforcement officers carrying out their duties.

Cooke was arrested on Jan. 21, 2021, in Sherman, Texas and pleaded guilty on March 9, 2022, in the District of Columbia to a charge of civil disorder.

Following his prison term, Cooke will be placed on three years of supervised release and must pay $2,000 in restitution.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

