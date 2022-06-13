Advertisement

Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence

Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on multiple drug-related charges.(Hopkins County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday on drug-related charges.

Jon Phillips was arrested Saturday and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on three charges: possession of a controlled substance >=200g<400g, possession of a controlled substance <1g, possession of marijuana <2oz.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hopkins County Sheriff Office deputies responded to an unresponsive person call. Upon arrival, Phillips was found unresponsive lying on the floor of a metal shop. After EMS personnel rendered aid to Phillips, he was transported to the emergency room at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital.

While investigating the scene, deputies said they found a torch lighter and glass pipe with a crystal-like residue on the floor near where Phillips found. Phillips was later arrested at the hospital after he became responsive, though apparently initially denied any knowledge of the paraphernalia allegedly discovered at the metal shop. However, according to the affidavit, Phillips also made statements claiming law enforcement officers were allowed to possess drug paraphernalia.

After obtaining a search warrant for Phillips’ residence, investigators allege they discovered “numerous” items of drug paraphernalia, as well as various amounts of narcotics including .28 ounces of marijuana, 209 grams of liquid methamphetamine, 1.990 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 70 units of liquid in a hypodermic syringe believed to be methamphetamine and .408 grams of cocaine.

The arrest affidavit also notes Phillips stated that all the narcotics allegedly discovered at his residence were “evidence.” However, the affidavit states that none of the narcotics discovered were in evidence bags or otherwise labeled as evidence.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Robert Harrison Johnson IV
Affidavit: Man blamed ‘spirits’ for Smith County fire which killed half-brother
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
80 security cameras donated to Amarillo Zoo to help solve ‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’ mystery
File Graphic (KWTX)
Lockdown lifted after shots fired in direction of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
Police are investigating after an armed man went into the Duncanville Fieldhouse looking for a...
Police in Texas fatally shoot armed man at youth day camp