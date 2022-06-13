Suspect arrested as Pipeline Fire burns out of control near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A wildfire sparked just 6 miles north of Flagstaff near Schultz Pass Road and Mt. Elden Road Sunday morning. The fire is now at 1,000 acres. Sunday evening, Coconino County Sheriff’s Officials told KAFF News in Flagstaff and later confirmed by the Coconino National Forest to Arizona’s Family, that a suspect believed to have started the fire has been arrested.

Flagstaff fire officials say the Pipeline Fire was originally reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout, and it has reached several acres and is active on all sides. The National Forest Service has requested an incident management team. They are scheduled to arrive in the next few days. Coconino County has announced that the Arizona Snowbowl, those living in the area of west Schultz Pass Road, areas of Timberline south of Brandis, Wupatki Falls, Girls Ranch, and Fernwood must evacuate. All of Doney Park is now been placed into SET status, meaning that residents should prepare for evacuation should they need to leave quickly.

UPDATE: US 89 is CLOSED due to the #PipelineFire (SB @ MP 430, NB @ MP 427). There's no estimated time to reopen the road.#aztraffic #Flagstaff https://t.co/75kqjLMn37 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 12, 2022

All hikers and campers in the area are asked to leave, particularly those in the Schultz Pass region down to the Fort Valley trailhead area. Coconino County is encouraging all residents in the area to prepare to evacuate as the fire is moving quickly, in light of windy conditions. If you are in the impacted area but are unsure what to pack, click here for a resource designed by the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

The Red Cross is opening a shelter for those who’ve been displaced by the fire, starting at 4 p.m. at Sinagua Middle School.

There are no reports as to how the fire started or the status of its containment at this time. Coconino National Forest officials say that multiple fire personnel and emergency response individuals are on their way, including air tankers.

At least 150 fire personnel on #PipelineFire, including local engines, bull dozers, water tenders and hand crews, with more on the way, including several Type 1 Hotshot crews and a Type 2 Incident Management Team from outside this area. — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) June 13, 2022

