Argument in Marlin leads to shooting; one wounded

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Falls County are investigating a shooting that left an individual with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said two individuals got into an argument that escalated into a shooting that left a man wounded near Walker and Capps.

The wounded man was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.

“I believe it’s going to be an isolated incident and non-gang related,” an investigator told KWTX.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police do not yet have a suspect. If you have any information, call 911.

