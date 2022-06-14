Advertisement

Caterpillar to relocate global headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth area

The company Caterpillar plans to move to North Texas 2022
The company Caterpillar plans to move to North Texas 2022(Caterpillar | Caterpillar)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - Caterpillar Inc., the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, is relocating to Irving, Texas this year.

The company on Tuesday announced it will be relocating its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to The Metroplex.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

Caterpillar has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s across several areas of the Fortune 500 company.

Illinois remains the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world.

“Caterpillar’s global headquarters relocation is a major win for the people of North Texas and the entire state, now making Texas home to 54 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“Businesses of all sizes and people from all backgrounds can grow and succeed in the Lone Star State because we champion a world-class economic environment fueled by the lowest business operating costs in the nation, a reasonable regulatory environment, and a lower cost of living coupled with an exceptional quality of life,” Abbott further said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove

Latest News

Camille's Tuesday Evening Fastcast
Holly Bowe, 32
Missing Bryan woman found safe
Jerrecca Stevenson is a wanted fugitive in North Texas since April
Fugitive remains on the loose since April in Dallas County
Laurie Hinds
East Texas woman accused of spitting on corpse at funeral home charged with felony