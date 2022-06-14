Caterpillar to relocate global headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth area

IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - Caterpillar Inc., the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, is relocating to Irving, Texas this year.

The company on Tuesday announced it will be relocating its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to The Metroplex.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

Caterpillar has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s across several areas of the Fortune 500 company.

Illinois remains the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world.

“Caterpillar’s global headquarters relocation is a major win for the people of North Texas and the entire state, now making Texas home to 54 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“Businesses of all sizes and people from all backgrounds can grow and succeed in the Lone Star State because we champion a world-class economic environment fueled by the lowest business operating costs in the nation, a reasonable regulatory environment, and a lower cost of living coupled with an exceptional quality of life,” Abbott further said.

