East Texas woman accused of spitting on corpse at funeral home charged with felony

Laurie Hinds
Laurie Hinds(Wood County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman has been arrested after she was accused of spitting on a corpse at a Tyler funeral home.

Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, is charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She was arrested on the charge June 5 and posted a $2,500 bond the next day.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV on Tuesday, Hinds walked into a Tyler funeral home on Nov. 29, walked straight up to a casket and spit on the corpse.

According to a witness on the scene, Hinds had animosity to the family of the person in the casket.

Tyler police obtained a warrant for Hinds’ arrest on Jan. 4.

