Firefighters battling two fires on post at Fort Hood

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood emergency services personnel are working to contain a fire in the east side of the army post’s training area complex.

The fire erupted at approximately 9 a.m. on June 13. It is currently estimated to exceed 200 acres and is 50 percent contained, the army post said.

The Killeen Fire Department, Harker Heights Fire Department, Moffett Fire Department, Copperas Cove Fire Department and Gatesville Volunteer Fire Department are providing support in the area north of Owl Creek and along Owl Creek Road to protect structures.

The Texas Forest Service is also on-site and is providing support for aerial reconnaissance.

A helicopter from Fort Riley, Kansas are also being used to drop thousands of gallons of water in an effort to extinguish the blaze.

The Fort Hood Fire Department has also identified a second, 60 acre fire in the vicinity of the Clabber Creek Multi Use Range and is utilizing a second helicopter from Fort Riley to conduct air drops. Officials on post said that fire is also 50 percent contained.

The cause of the fires have not been determined, but the Army said training or live fire is not believed to be the cause.

East Range Road at Cold Springs and Taylor Valley roads have been closed due to the fire.

Military police have set up traffic control points and are controlling traffic to Belton Lake.

