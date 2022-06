LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Former Lampasas standout, Ace Whitehead, is heading to the College World Series with the University of Texas.

Whitehead is a freshman on the team. At Lampasas he was not only a star baseball player, but an incredible starting quarterback.

His family and the Lampasas community is cheering him onto Omaha!

