Fugitive remains on the loose since April in Dallas County

Escaped inmate Jerrecca Stevenson from Dallas County
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The search is ongoing for fugitive Jerrecca Stevenson, a woman who escaped from custody in April 2022 while being transported back to the Dallas County jail by a deputy.

On Monday, June 14, 2022, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page that Stevenson was last seen in a red hoodie, black top, and a grey sweatpants in the Euless area.

She is wanted on three arrest warrants, two for drug possession and one for escaping from custody.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Dallas Sheriff’s Communications Center at 214-749-8641.

You can also call Detective J. Jacob at 214-653-3494.

