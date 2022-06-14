Griner’s detention in Russia extended yet again: report

(KWTX) - American basketball star Brittney Griner will remain jailed in Russia until at least July 2, according to a report by CNN citing Russian state news agency TASS.

The former Baylor Women’s Basketball star and two-time Olympic gold medalist has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling. Griner, who plays profession basketball in the WNBA and in the Russian league, was arrested at a Moscow airport after authorities claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage.

Russian prosecutors accuse her smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Griner, 31, has been officially classified as “wrongfully detained,” per the U.S. Department of State.

CNN reports Griner’s detention has been extended repeatedly.

In March, a Russian court announced it had extended her pretrial detention until mid-May. Last month, Griner’s detention was extended once again until June 18, TASS reported at the time.

