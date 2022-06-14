Advertisement

Houston rapper accused of shooting and killing man outside gas station

By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - An up and coming rapper according to ABC13.com is arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man outside a gas station in Houston at about 3 in the morning on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The suspect, 30-year-old Zerrick Gibson, is charged with murder by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim, who is known to be 43-years-old, is pending verification by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Further investigation identified Gibson as the suspect and that he and the victim had a brief discussion outside a gas station before Gibson shot the victim and fled the scene in a black Jeep.

Investigators arrested Gibson late Sunday evening without incident.

At this time, the department does not believe there is a continuous threat to the general public.

