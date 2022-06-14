‘Active Shooter Alert’ issued at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland after report of gunfire off-base

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Security forces and local law enforcement officers Tuesday morning were responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base.

KENS 5 - the CBS affiliate in San Antonio - reports text messages with the alert also went out to military members with the same information. The station also reports the joint base is on lockdown. A live feed from one of the gates shows security officers turning away vehicles attempting to enter the base.

ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT (REAL WORLD) - Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB. As more information becomes available, we will provide updated information. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 14, 2022

About half an hour after the “active shooter alert” was issued at the base, San Antonio Police said its police officers were “continuing to investigate but there is no threat to the public.”

The investigation is underway off Medina Base Road near one of the gates.

