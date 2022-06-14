Lazy, hazy days of summer

Our triple-digit stretch of days has come to a short end as we see highs return to the upper 90s for a few days. Our “coolest” temperatures are with us for Wednesday with afternoon highs expected to peak around 98 degrees. Breezy conditions tomorrow with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. Enjoy mother nature’s natural fan - because even that’s going away as triple digits return to end the week. We’ll also see the Saharan Dust on the horizon for the rest of the week.

The Saharan Dust decreases in the atmosphere some tomorrow, but should peak again Thursday and Friday before departing Saturday. A few extra clouds throughout the day tomorrow should only allow highs to reach the mid-to-upper 90s. Highs should warm back close to 100° Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves back toward our area. High pressure builds to our north which will open the door for a stray shower late Friday east of I-35 or a few pop-up showers and storms Saturday afternoon. Rain chances are 20% or less and rainfall totals likely won’t exceed a tenth-inch unless you get lucky and see a thunderstorm roll through. After Saturday’s rain chances depart, rain chances will be out of the forecast for quite some time and we’re NOT expecting any more rain chances through the majority of next week. We are expected near triple-digit highs each and every single day though...

