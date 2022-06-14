Missing Bryan woman believed to be in danger

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County authorities are searching for a Bryan woman who went missing on June 12.

Holly Bowe, 32, was last seen Sunday evening in the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road. She was wearing black pants, a blue shirt, gray shoes and sunglasses.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says they believe Bowe is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. She is 5′7″, 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 979-361-3888.

#EndangeredMissing The Brazos County Sheriff's Office (@brazoscountysheriff) is seeking information on 32 year old... Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.