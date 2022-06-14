Advertisement

Naked woman accused of stealing police car, running over officer

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over. (WBBM via CNN)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over.

Police responded to reports of a nude woman lying in the street around 9:45 a.m. Monday in Chicago. Officials say as officers tried to help her, she charged at them and began to attack.

Officials say the woman then jumped in the officers’ SUV and drove over one of them while trying to escape. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head and leg.

The woman crashed into another car about three miles away and was arrested.

The investigation into what set this series of events in motion is ongoing.

No charges have yet been filed against the woman.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove
Waco police say the teens worked with Justin Angel Hernandez, 20, to use Facebook Messenger to...
Teens indicted on capital murder charges in killing of Waco man lured with fake social media profile

Latest News

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole...
Chicago Police superintendent speaks after naked woman steals police car
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
US facing economic triple threat of bear market, rate hike, recession
Police are investigating after an armed man went into the Duncanville Fieldhouse looking for a...
Police in Texas fatally shoot armed man at youth day camp
Baby Ashton, 5 months, has an illness called biliary atresia that blocks bile ducts in the...
5-month-old with rare illness needs liver transplant