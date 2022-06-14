Prosper Waco program to help “untangle” home titles

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Prosper Waco is working to put together a program that would help people “untangle” their home title.

The programs would help people in a family home where the ownership is not clear because of an outdated title.

A “tangled title” refers to someone who may live in their parent’s or even grandparent’s home but never had the title properly transferred to them.

“Because the title has not transferred, that wealth is being held up in that great grandparent’s or parent’s name,” said Dexter Hall, Chief of Staff & Financial Security, said. “We want to make sure it moves down to the current individual who is occupying these residences.”

It also creates barriers to things like taking out home equity loans or getting homeowner’s insurance.

Prosper Waco quickly learned how prevalent the issue is.

“One of the landscape analyses we did, we looked at records from the last 15 years and we came across some 70,000 records.”

They found more than 400 homes in Waco and McLennan county that need help with tangled titles with an estimated $71 million dollars in wealth not being passed down to the rightful owners.

Hall says he is actually a product of a tangled title situation.

”I was living in California, came home to visit my mom and going through her mail, seeing what I can do to help,” Hall said. “The tax bill was in the name of her grandmother, my great grandmother. I said mom why is this occurring? You do know you don’t own this house? We went through the whole scenario of how this was not actually her home. It was actually in the name of my great-grandmother.”

Prosper Waco wants to address this issue in three parts.

The first step is clearing the title.

“The second phase of our project is we recognize that many of the properties that exist today need some work and reconditioning and so we want to make sure individuals have access to all of the programs that exists that they can’t access today,” Hall said.

The third step is helping with estate planning to prevent it from happening in the future.

“Ever since we started talking about this, our phones have been ringing off the hook,” Hall said.

Prosper Waco is still in the building phases of the program and looking for partners to be able to help as many people as possible.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.