Slight temperature drop arriving but it won’t last long!

We’re currently on a four day streak of 100°+ temperatures at the Waco Airport, already doubling last year’s 100° day total, but we may break that streak today! A weak upper-level disturbance is moving into South Texas this morning. The disturbance stays far enough away to keep rain out of the forecast, but it’ll be close enough to bring us some clouds that’ll help to drop afternoon temperatures a touch. Under partly cloudy skies today, we’re forecasting high temperatures to warm into the upper 90s. Yes, there may be a stray triple-digit temperature or two and we’ll have heat index values as high as about 103°, but it’ll be noticeably cooler today. We’ll also see the Saharan Dust that moved in Sunday reach its peak concentration in the atmosphere today with reduced air quality and also a haze in the sky too.

The Saharan Dust decreases in the atmosphere tomorrow but then should come back Thursday and Friday before departing again Saturday. The other thing that’ll be decreasing tomorrow is the temperatures. A few extra clouds throughout the day should only allow highs to reach the mid-to-upper 90s. The disturbance bringing us the clouds departs Wednesday too and highs should warm back close to 100° Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves back toward our area. High pressure builds to our north which will open the door for a stray shower late Friday east of I-35 or a few pop-up showers and storms Saturday afternoon. Rain chances are 20% or less and rainfall totals likely won’t exceed a tenth-inch unless you get lucky and see a thunderstorm roll through. After Saturday’s rain chances depart, rain chances will be out of the forecast for quite some time and we’re NOT expecting any more rain chances through the majority of next week. We are expected near triple-digit highs each and every single day though...

