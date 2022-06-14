Advertisement

UMHB to name field after legendary head coach Pete Fredenburg

Pete Fredenburg celebrates the 2022 National Championship
Pete Fredenburg celebrates the 2022 National Championship(KWTX)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The football field at Mary Hardin-Baylor will soon be named after the school’s Hall-of-Fame head football coach.

The school announced that the football field at Crusader Stadium will be renamed “Fredenburg Field”, after former head coach Pete Fredenburg.

The Cru plan to make it official in a special ceremony on Saturday, September 17th.

“Fredenburg Field” will be mounted on the brick wall behind both end zones. In addition, permanent plaques will be installed recognizing Coach Fredenburg’s remarkable accomplishments, which include three national championships.

“Wow! What an incredible honor and tribute to all the players, coaches and staff who sacrificed and dedicated themselves to hard work and the pursuit of excellence,” Pete Fredenburg said. “Our successful journey would not have been possible without them and the support and guidance of our faculty, staff and administration. Our football program is also indebted to the many parents and fans who believed in us over the last 24 years. I will always be humbled and grateful for this recognition and our wonderful years at Mary Hardin-Baylor.”

Coach Fredenburg launched the UMHB football program in 1998 and quickly led the Cru to its first national championship appearance in 2004. He accumulated a 231-39 record with 17 American Southwest Conference titles and 17 NCAA postseason appearances.

Fredenburg coached 163 all-Americans, 125 all-region selections and 417 all-conference athletes. He is a five-time national Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. Fredenburg guided UMHB to the national championship in 2018 and capped his historic career with a perfect 15-0 season and another national title in 2021.

“Pete Fredenburg arrived on the UMHB campus from day one with a plan to develop a football program and take it to national prominence,” Vice President for Athletics Dr. Mickey Kerr said. “He nurtured this program and guided it to unprecedented success. Going forward, Fredenburg Field will always serve as a reminder of the goals set for the Cru Football program and a tribute to the coach who built it.”

Fredenburg was also the speaker at KWTX’s 2022 Classroom Champions banquet.

