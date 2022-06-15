Advertisement

Austin Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Eimi Estrada,11, was last seen leaving her home on Monday
Eimi Estrada,11, was last seen leaving her home on Monday(Austin Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered child.

Eimi Estrada, 11, left her home at 10:30 p.m. June 13 and has not been seen since.

According to investigators, Estrada’s last known location was the North Plaza and Rundberg area as of June 14.

She is described as a Hispanic girl, 5′, 100 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact 9-1-1 immediately.

