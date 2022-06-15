Austin Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered child.

Eimi Estrada, 11, left her home at 10:30 p.m. June 13 and has not been seen since.

According to investigators, Estrada’s last known location was the North Plaza and Rundberg area as of June 14.

She is described as a Hispanic girl, 5′, 100 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact 9-1-1 immediately.

APD Seeking Community’s Help in Locating Missing Endangered Child - https://t.co/icljClvSqv pic.twitter.com/roSqxyW73s — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 15, 2022

