Baylor University hires MCC’s Mitch Thompson to be its new head baseball coach

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University on Wednesday announced that celebrated McLennan Community College Baseball Coach Mitch Thompson has been hired to be its new head coach.

College baseball analyst Kendall Rogers broke the news on Twitter before the university’s announcement.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to return home to a place where I spent 18 wonderful years working hard to help build a championship program,” Thompson said in a news release provided by Baylor. “This is truly a dream job for me and my family.”

According to the MCC website, the Highlanders have claimed three conference championships, three regional championships, a second-place finish at the 2015 JUCO World Series, and the 2021 NJCAA Division I Baseball National Championship since Thompson took the reins of the program.

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞, 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐬𝐨𝐧 🐻



We're thrilled to announce @MThompy25 as the 20th head baseball coach in Baylor history!



🗞: https://t.co/HfWZX6Mleu#SicEm 🐻⚾️ pic.twitter.com/uJR4sB4FQx — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) June 15, 2022

“We are thrilled to introduce Mitch Thompson as the next head coach of our baseball program,” said Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades.

“His proven track record of success along with his personal connection to Baylor make him a special fit for this position. Mitch is a passionate leader who truly understands and embraces our purpose, Preparing Champions for Life.”

Thompson was a former Baylor assistant for nearly two decades.

He helped lead the Bears to three Big 12 Conference titles, 12 NCAA Regional appearances, three Super Regional appearances and the 2005 College World Series during what the university hailed as the “most prolific stretch in program history from 1995 to 2012.”

Thompson will be formally introduced at a news conference next week, the university said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.