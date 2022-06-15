DART driver in North Texas charged in sexual assault of disabled woman

GARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - The Garland Police Department arrested a DART driver in the sexual assault of a disabled woman.

Samson Assefa Lemma, 44, was arrested June 14 and faces charges of aggravated sexual assault.

According to police, the victim was picked up by Lemma at her home and the DART driver was tasked with taking the woman to her job in Garland.

Lemma allegedly sexually assaulted the victim during the trip.

Investigators learned Lemma was a DART contract driver responsible for driving people with disabilities.

Lemma is currently being held at the Garland Detention Center

Detectives believe it is possible there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is to call Garland Police at 972-485-4840.

**News Release**

Garland Police arrested 44-year-old, Samson Assefa Lemma, a DART contract driver, for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a disabled person. Detectives believe it is possible there may be other victims. Anyone w/ info involving Lemma. please call GPD at 972-485-4840. pic.twitter.com/u13MMoPVeJ — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.