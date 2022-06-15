Advertisement

DART driver in North Texas charged in sexual assault of disabled woman

Samson Assefa Lemma, 44
Samson Assefa Lemma, 44
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - The Garland Police Department arrested a DART driver in the sexual assault of a disabled woman.

Samson Assefa Lemma, 44, was arrested June 14 and faces charges of aggravated sexual assault.

According to police, the victim was picked up by Lemma at her home and the DART driver was tasked with taking the woman to her job in Garland.

Lemma allegedly sexually assaulted the victim during the trip.

Investigators learned Lemma was a DART contract driver responsible for driving people with disabilities.

Lemma is currently being held at the Garland Detention Center

Detectives believe it is possible there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is to call Garland Police at 972-485-4840.

