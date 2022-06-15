Dear atmosphere, do something different

Although summer doesn’t technically begin until Tuesday morning, we’ve been stuck in a hot and dry summer weather pattern for a month and a half at this point! We have no reason to believe that the overall weather pattern will change over the coming weeks and months to bring us cooler temperatures or, unfortunately, decent rain chances. An area of low pressure moving in South Texas will send clouds into Central Texas so temperatures WILL be cooler today but we’re still above the average high of 93°. Morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s late this afternoon. Heat index values may still be as high as about 103°. The dusty skies we saw Tuesday filter out of the atmosphere today but higher dust concentrations arrive especially on Thursday and into Friday before the dust moves out.

Temperatures warm back up again starting Thursday and beyond as high pressure builds across the Central U.S. High pressure will boost tomorrow’s temperature back to 100° and then we’ll hover just below or just above 100° through the end of next week. We’ve been keeping a close eye on the potential for some weekend rain, but it now looks like rain will be far enough away to drop rain chances to only 10%. A stray shower is possible mainly near I-45 Friday, mainly in North Texas Saturday, and then mostly in East Texas Sunday. The only rain maker we may see in the near-term is a tropical system that could approach South Texas early next week. The potential, for now, of a Texas tropical landfall is low since most forecast model data suggests a Mexico landfall, but we’ll monitor closely!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.