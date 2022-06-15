Advertisement

East Texas deputies find infant twins abandoned after I-20 crash

Baby
Baby(MGN)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies found infant twins after they were allegedly abandoned by their intoxicated mother following a crash on I-20 overnight.

According to a Facebook post, drivers on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 619 said a woman was running into traffic. A DPS trooper found the woman at mile marker 623 and said she appeared to be intoxicated. A deputy arrived, and the woman was placed under arrest and into the back of a patrol vehicle. The woman then said she had been driving and her car had broken down and her two six-month-old infant twins were still in the car.

Deputies and troopers started searching the area and the vehicle was found crashed out on the south service road of I-20.

One infant child was found in the vehicle. A second infant was located after a nearly two-hour search of the woods and interstate, with multiple agencies assisting.

While the woman was in the car, she slipped out of her handcuffs and climbed through a small gap in the back cage and into the front of the car, according to the Facebook post. The woman is in custody.

