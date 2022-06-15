Advertisement

East Texas police looking for 16-year-old runaway

Miya Grammer (Source: Longview Police Department)
Miya Grammer (Source: Longview Police Department)(Longview Police Department)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Miya Grammer was last seen at her home. Authorities do not know what Grammer was wearing when she left her residence.

Grammer is 5-feet-4 inches tall and about 140 pounds.

Runaway out of Longview, Texas The Longview Police Department needs help locating runaway Miya Grammer who was last...

Posted by Longview Police Department on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

“If anyone has any information in regards to the individual in the below photograph, please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove

Latest News

DreVion Booker, 16, was a basketball player at University High School in Waco, Texas.
No arrests made in fatal shooting of University High basketball player
Jon Green, 64, was arrested in Bexar County
New Mexico man accused of stealing SUV with search and rescue dogs arrested in Bexar County
Fantasia Martinez
East Texas deputies find infant twins abandoned after I-20 crash
File Graphic
One dead following verbal argument in Harris County