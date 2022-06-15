East Texas police looking for 16-year-old runaway
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Miya Grammer was last seen at her home. Authorities do not know what Grammer was wearing when she left her residence.
Grammer is 5-feet-4 inches tall and about 140 pounds.
“If anyone has any information in regards to the individual in the below photograph, please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199,” the Facebook post stated.
