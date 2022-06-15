Advertisement

& just like that, back to 100°

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Temperatures warm back up again starting Thursday and beyond as high pressure builds across the Central U.S. High pressure will boost tomorrow’s temperature back to 100° and then we’ll hover just below or just above 100° through the end of next week. A haze stays on the horizon due to the Saharan Dust which actually increases in concentration Thursday & Friday before exiting this weekend.

We’ve been keeping a close eye on the potential for some weekend rain, but it now looks like rain will be far enough away to drop rain chances to only 10%. A stray shower is possible mainly near I-45 Friday, mainly in North Texas Saturday, and then mostly in East Texas Sunday. The only rain maker we may see in the near-term is a tropical system that could approach South Texas early next week. The potential, for now, of a Texas tropical landfall is low since most forecast model data suggests a Mexico landfall, but we’ll monitor closely!

