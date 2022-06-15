New Mexico man accused of stealing SUV with search and rescue dogs arrested in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A New Mexico fugitive has been arrested by authorities in Bexar County after he allegedly stole an SUV with three certified search and rescue dogs inside.

Jon Green, 46, is currently being held at the Bexar County Jail on 15 warrants issued in New Mexico and is scheduled to be extradited. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Division received a call from the Carlsbad Police Department in New Mexico requesting assistance in arresting the suspect.

Green allegedly broke into the victim’s home in New Mexico where he stole her medication and her car keys.

Investigators said Green then followed the woman to a nursing home where she frequently visited patients. Moments after the victim got out of her vehicle, Green allegedly stole her 2015 Ford Expedition. Investigators said the woman’s three nationally certified search and rescue cadaver dogs were in the vehicle. One of the stolen dogs is pregnant.

Deputies in Texas received information on June 13 indicating Green was at a local hospital for an appointment and they were able to locate and take him into custody without incident.

“The search and rescue dogs have since been reunited with the owner—which brought a great deal of relief and happiness to the owner,” said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “We are proud of the work our deputies did in this case to turn this unfortunate situation to bring a much needed happy ending.”

Missing poster (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

