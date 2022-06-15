Advertisement

New Mexico suspect arrested in Bexar County in vehicle theft with search and rescue dogs

Jon Green, 64, was arrested in Bexar County
Jon Green, 64, was arrested in Bexar County(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A New Mexico fugitive has been arrested by Bexar County after stealing a vehicle with search and rescue dogs.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Division received a call from the Carlsbad Police Department in New Mexico for their assistance in arresting the suspect.

The suspect allegedly broke into the victim’s home in New Mexico where he stole her medication and her car keys then followed her to a nursing home where he proceeded to steal her maroon 2015 Ford Expedition with three nationally certified search and rescue cadaver dogs, one of which was pregnant.

Deputies received information on June 13 that he was at a local hospital for an appointment where they were able to locate and place him into custody without incident.

Jon Green,46, is currently being held at the Bexar County Jail on 15 warrants stemming from New Mexico and will be extradited back to face his charges.

“The search and rescue dogs have since been reunited with the owner—which brought a great deal of relief and happiness to the owner,” said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “We are proud of the work our deputies did in this case to turn this unfortunate situation to bring a much needed happy ending.”

Missing poster
Missing poster(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers in Central Texas arrested Allen Roberts (left) Abel Chavez (middle)...
‘Biggest bust’: More than $500K in meth off Central Texas streets
Angela Rubio, 52, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a...
Former church secretary in Central Texas pleads guilty to embezzling more than $150K from local church
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Fatal crash
Temple Police identify wrong-way driver killed in I-35 wreck
Police identify woman found dead in Copperas Cove

Latest News

Baby
East Texas deputies find infant twins abandoned after I-20 crash
File Graphic
One dead following verbal argument in Harris County
Water break causes water outage throughout Odessa
UPDATE: Odessa water treatment plant back on, charging system
Bryan County man still missing after 4 years
4 years later, Oklahoma man still missing