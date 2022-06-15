New Mexico suspect arrested in Bexar County in vehicle theft with search and rescue dogs

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A New Mexico fugitive has been arrested by Bexar County after stealing a vehicle with search and rescue dogs.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Division received a call from the Carlsbad Police Department in New Mexico for their assistance in arresting the suspect.

The suspect allegedly broke into the victim’s home in New Mexico where he stole her medication and her car keys then followed her to a nursing home where he proceeded to steal her maroon 2015 Ford Expedition with three nationally certified search and rescue cadaver dogs, one of which was pregnant.

Deputies received information on June 13 that he was at a local hospital for an appointment where they were able to locate and place him into custody without incident.

Jon Green,46, is currently being held at the Bexar County Jail on 15 warrants stemming from New Mexico and will be extradited back to face his charges.

“The search and rescue dogs have since been reunited with the owner—which brought a great deal of relief and happiness to the owner,” said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “We are proud of the work our deputies did in this case to turn this unfortunate situation to bring a much needed happy ending.”

Missing poster (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

