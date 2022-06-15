No arrests made in fatal shooting of University High basketball player

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department says the investigation into the killing of Drevion Booker, 16, continues and is once again asking the public for help solving the case.

The shooting was reported near the 700 block of Ruby Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. on February 20, 2022.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wounds. The teenager was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and eventually succumbed to his wounds.

In a statement emailed to local news outlets, the Waco Independent School District said it is “deeply saddened to learn of the death of University High School student DreVion Booker. Waco ISD is currently mourning this tragic loss. Heartfelt condolences go out to DreVion’s family and all those who knew him.”

According to the school district, DreVion was a varsity basketball player “who lit up a room with his smile.”

Investigators believe that the person(s) of interests were known to Booker.

A silver SUV is believed to be the vehicle involved in the shooting but has not been located and believe this to be a gang related incident.

“In sharing the little information that has been found, Detectives hope someone with information will do the right thing and come forward soon,” said Cierra Shipley, Waco Police’s spokeswoman.

Anyone with information is to call l 254-750-7619 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. If that tip leads to an arrest, one could be rewarded up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.